Diddy and Former Guard Accused of Recording the Drugging and Sexual Assault of Woman in 2001

Diddy is the subject of even more heinous accusations. In a lawsuit obtained by PEOPLE, Diddy and his former bodyguard are accused of sexual assault, which was recorded on video and now leads to suicidal thoughts.

According to a complaint and demand for a trial filed on Sept. 24 in the U.S. District Court in the Southern District of New York, a woman named Thalia Graves, she was stated that the embattled mogul and his guard, Joseph Sherman, raped her at a Bad Boy Records studio in summer 2001.

Graves spoke about the incident during a press conference, stating she was left feeling “worthless and isolated” after the incident. Today, she said she suffered from PTSD, flashbacks, nightmares, and more.

“It’s a pain that reaches into your very core,” she said, “this has taken a toll on my mental health.

“I’m glad Diddy is locked up but that’s a temporary feeling of relief.”

Graves is represented by attorney Gloria Allred, who expressed that her client will seek compensatory and punitive damages for the attack that occurred when she was 25. Graves states she was dating a Combs employee at the time, stating she was lured into an isolated place and given a drink that was laced and caused her to lose consciousness. She said she awoke “bound and restrained” and eventually “anally and vaginally raped.”

Graves stated she found out in Nov. 2023 that the rape was recorded as Combs and Sherman would “show the video of the rape to others over the years and through to the present and/or sold the video as pornography.”

A hearing for this case is set for Oct. 9 at 2 p.m.