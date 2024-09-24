Joey Bada$$ Appointed Artist in Residence at Prestigious NYU Tisch School of the Arts

Here’s some feel-good news. Joey Bada$$ has been appointed the fall 2024 Artist-in-Residence at the Clive Davis Institute of Recorded Music at New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts. The honor makes him the youngest artist ever to hold the position.



This is admirable. In this role, Joey will lead master classes and lectures and host Q&A sessions on a range of topics, including songwriting, music publishing, and the business side of film and television.

In a statement, Joey expressed, “I’m honored and humbled to be invited to be the Artist-In-Residence at Clive Davis Institute at NYU. I’m excited to share my experience and knowledge with the students and am certain that I will learn a lot from them as well. I am committed to building community across sectors, and this is another beautiful step in that journey.”

So what makes this even more dope is Joey Bada$$ joins a prestigious list of past Artists-in-Residence, including Pharrell Williams, Dawn Richard, and Swizz Beatz. In addition to his appointment, fellow artist and NYU student Eve began her yearlong residency as the 2024-25 Scholar-in-Residence at NYU’s Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development. Eve’s residency will involve classroom visits, student meetings, and sharing her insights into the music industry. Eve stated, “I want people to get an understanding of who I am as a person outside of music. I am looking forward to getting to know the community, and meeting in intimate settings to give students a chance to ask me anything they want to ask.”

Through these unique and influential roles, Joey Bada$$ and Eve are poised to make significant contributions to the NYU community.

Higher learning and Hip-Hop. You can’t go wrong with our book.