Meek Mill Suggests $100K Offer To Prove He’s Not Connected To Diddy’s Dirt

Meek, Meek, Meek. With all the dirt surrounding Diddy, the Philly rapper just made a bold move by offering $100,000 to fund an investigation to clear his name from any false associations with the case. The Philly rapper expressed frustration over being linked to the controversy by media outlets and social media users.

It makes sense, and he should stand on ten toes when it comes to protecting his name. Then he could just ignore it all, but what do we know?

Get this while posting to X on Monday (Sept. 24), Meek declared, “I wanna hire an investigative team, 100K cash, to find out every specific detail involving Meek Mill’s name in the ‘Diddy’ case.” He further emphasized his desire to expose the forces driving the media narratives, saying, “I also want them to look at who is powering the media involving ‘meek’ anything to do with buddy! Something not right.”

Meek Mill added “The streets know wassup with me, that’s not the case. We talking about the business side. Somebody powering these bad campaigns with Meek Mill again. I got 100K for a thorough investigation of who’s powering and how exactly my name got connected to this.”

Moreover, he also voiced his displeasure with the current media landscape, vowing not to let misleading coverage overshadow his narrative. “Fake a** publications ran stories. I got like a 100 million followers worldwide. I’m not letting media override my voice! It’s kids watching me from Africa … UK … etc.”

Understandably, Meek Mill’s frustration stems from allegations made by producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones in a lawsuit against Combs. Jones claimed that Combs confided in him about having a physical relationship with “a Philadelphia rapper who dated Nicki Minaj,” which led to speculation that Meek Mill, who dated Minaj from 2015 to 2017, was the person in question. Meek has vehemently denied these claims.

Now we all know despite Meek Mill and Combs being publicly associated as close friends, some have taken the opportunity to fuel speculation about their relationship, with others even mocking the situation and questioning their sexuality.

Before offering the whopping six-figure sum to clear his name, Meek Mill celebrated the release of his new single, “ROBBIE SON.” He shared his excitement on social media, highlighting that it was his first official release solely owned by Dream Chaser Records.