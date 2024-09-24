Netflix Premieres ‘Starting 5’ with LeBron James, Jimmy Butler, Anthony Edwards & More in Hollywood

Netflix celebrated the premiere of Starting 5 with series stars Jimmy Butler, Anthony Edwards, LeBron James, Domantas Sabonis, and Jayson Tatum at the iconic Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood, CA.

Notable attendees included Mike Tyson, Lakers’ Jarred Vanderbilt and DeMar DeRozan, Coach Mike Brown, Kings’ owner Vivek Randivé, and influencers like Skilla Baby, Kayla Nicole, and Rome Flynn. After the screening, the celebration continued at The Spotlight in Hollywood.

Starting 5, a new 10-part Netflix series, offers an intense, behind-the-scenes look at the 2023-24 NBA season. Following five of the league’s biggest stars, the series explores their on- and off-court battles, as LeBron James pushes through his 21st season, Anthony Edwards rises to stardom, Jimmy Butler drives the Miami Heat, Sabonis powers the Kings, and Jayson Tatum leads the Celtics in pursuit of an 18th championship. Starting 5 provides an unfiltered view of the pressures and triumphs of life at the pinnacle of professional basketball.

