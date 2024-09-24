Over 400 Economists Endorse Vice President Kamala Harris for President Amid Economic Policy Debate

As Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump prepare to deliver speeches on the economy this week, over 400 independent economists and policy experts have endorsed Harris for President. They praised her vision for an “Opportunity Economy” that focuses on supporting middle-class families and small businesses.

The endorsement was issued through an open letter from leading economists, adding momentum to Harris’ New Way Forward agenda. This endorsement follows previous support from nearly 100 business leaders and the Leadership Now Project, which have also backed Harris’ economic plans to lower costs and expand opportunities for families.

Meanwhile, Trump has proposed a controversial national sales tax as part of his Project 2025 agenda. According to Moody’s, experts, including 16 Nobel laureates, warn that Trump’s plan could lead to inflation, raise taxes on families by $4,000, and trigger a recession by mid-2025.

The letter endorsing Harris features signatures from prominent economists representing universities nationwide, including former Federal Reserve officials, Treasury secretaries, and Nobel Prize recipients.