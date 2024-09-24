Finally, Warner Bros. has officially released the first trailer for Sinners, the latest film from acclaimed director Ryan Coogler. This marks another collaboration with Michael B. Jordan.

We have been tracking this movie from the first cryptic announcement in a while details about the plot have been kept under tight wraps since the project was first announced, the action-packed trailer gives only a broad glimpse into the film’s premise. The official logline remains cryptic:

“Trying to leave their troubled lives behind, twin brothers (Jordan) return to their hometown to start again, only to discover that an even greater evil is waiting to welcome them back.”

Now, onto the trailer. It offers an ominous line: “You keep dancing with the devil, one day he’s gonna follow you home.”

Behind the camera, Coogler serves as both writer and director for the film, with Jordan taking on a dual role as the twin brothers. The cast includes Hailee Steinfeld, Jack O’Connell, Wunmi Mosaku, Jayme Lawson, Omar Benson Miller, and Delroy Lindo.

Produced by Coogler’s Proximity Media, longtime collaborators Sev Ohanian and Zinzi Coogler also serve as producers. The executive producing team includes Ludwig Göransson, Will Greenfield, and Rebecca Cho. Many of Coogler’s frequent collaborators have joined the project, including Autumn Durald Arkapaw as director of photography, Hannah Beachler as production designer, Michael P. Shawver as editor, Göransson composing the score, and Ruth E. Carter as costume designer.

Sinners is set to hit theaters on March 7, 2025. You can check out the trailer below.