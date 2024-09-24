We need to know why people go after LeBron‘s game. At 39, he’s the oldest player in the NBA. He is still playing at a high level. Breaking records, still. We don’t get it… Please help us understand. Maybe Kwame Brown can help us. Okay, so LeBron recently responded to Kwame Brown’s weird criticism by sharing a video of himself executing flawless fadeaways and mid-range shots, showcasing his post-game skills. The 39-year-old NBA legend captioned the post with, “Another game of clips of me just running fast and running people over to the basket! No Skill,” a clear rebuttal to Brown’s comments.

Top-tier trolling, if you ask us.

LeBron has had so many of those performances we have to fill you in on what game that was way back when. The video was from LeBron’s 57-point performance for the Cleveland Cavaliers against the Washington Wizards during the 2017-18 season, following John Wall’s claims that the Cavs had purposely avoided them in the playoffs. The next day, LeBron delivered a dominant showing. Maverick Carter initially posted the video on his Instagram story, which LeBron then reshared—an indirect but effective response to Brown.

ICYMI, on the Swish Cultures podcast, Brown had remarked that even at 39, LeBron is primarily a “cut-and-slash” player who lacks a developed post-game and mid-range shot. “His game really hasn’t evolved outside of a 3 and putting his head down and going to the basket,” Brown said. “He doesn’t go like Paul Pierce, getting to a spot, pulling up. Those are the things you normally see out of a superstar player.”

What’s wild is Brown also turned his attention to LeBron’s son, Bronny, who is preparing for his debut with the Los Angeles Lakers. Brown referred to Bronny as a “poor man’s Juan Dixon” and speculated that while LeBron’s influence through Klutch Sports might keep his son in the league for a time, Bronny would need to develop point guard skills to avoid fading out. “I think he’ll bounce around… but if he doesn’t learn how to play point, he’s gonna fizzle out,” Brown added.

Some might say that’s an honest take based on a prediction nobody knows. Others might call it hate. You be the judge.

LeBron, who is also human, although he can appear superhuman, has acknowledged that criticism can sometimes get under his skin and responded indirectly through his social media posts, but Bronny has chosen not to engage. According to LeBron, Bronny takes a different approach to criticism, explaining, “He doesn’t care.” Over his 20-year career, LeBron has become accustomed to public scrutiny, but it appears his son is unfazed by the spotlight.