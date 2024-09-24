The Weeknd Makes History as First Artist with 18 Songs Surpassing 1 Billion Spotify Streams

In a groundbreaking achievement, global superstar The Weeknd has become the first artist to have 18 individual songs each surpass over one billion streams on Spotify. This unprecedented milestone underscores his immense influence as a streaming powerhouse and cultural icon. Known for his genre-defying sound and captivating performances, The Weeknd’s continued dominance on streaming platforms reflects his lasting impact on fans and the music industry worldwide. This achievement further solidifies his position as one of the most influential and celebrated artists of his generation.

The songs over 1 billion streams each: