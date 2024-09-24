Hip Hop News | Trending Hip Hop Stories

The Weeknd Makes History as First Artist with 18 Songs Surpassing 1 Billion Spotify Streams

September 24, 2024
Shawn Grant

In a groundbreaking achievement, global superstar The Weeknd has become the first artist to have 18 individual songs each surpass over one billion streams on Spotify. This unprecedented milestone underscores his immense influence as a streaming powerhouse and cultural icon. Known for his genre-defying sound and captivating performances, The Weeknd’s continued dominance on streaming platforms reflects his lasting impact on fans and the music industry worldwide. This achievement further solidifies his position as one of the most influential and celebrated artists of his generation.


The songs over 1 billion streams each:

  1. Blinding Lights
  2. Starboy
  3. The Hills
  4. Die For You
  5. Save Your Tears
  6. Call Out My Name
  7. I Feel It Coming
  8. Can’t Feel My Face
  9. Earned It
  10. Save Your Tears (remix)
  11. Creepin’
  12. Stargirl Interlude
  13. Reminder
  14. I Was Never There
  15. One Of The Girls
  16. Often
  17. Heartless
  18. After Hours  