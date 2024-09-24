Young Thug YSL RICO Trial: Witness Says He Lied Under Oath

In the other trial concerning another prominent figure in hip-hop, the YSL RICO trial, the proceedings took a dramatic turn on Tuesday. State witness Quindarrius Zachary, also known as Lil D, expressed serious concerns about his health while on the stand. Zachary, who suffers from sickle cell disease, has been testifying under an immunity deal with the state.

“I don’t feel well,” Zachary told state prosecutor Adrianne Love when asked to stand before the jurors. Later, during questioning from defense attorney Max Schardt, he reiterated, “Still not [feeling well].”

Over the past two days, Zachary had frequently responded to the state’s questions with statements like “I don’t know” or “I don’t recall.” However, that pattern shifted when Schardt began his cross-examination on Tuesday.

There seems to be a lot of not recalling and health concerns going on with these witnesses.

“Let’s be real. When you said, ‘I don’t know’ and ‘I don’t recall’ to some of those questions, that wasn’t the truth, was it?” Schardt asked.

After a long pause, Zachary responded, “No.”

Schardt pressed further: “That wasn’t the truth, was it?”

“No,” Zachary repeated.

Get this: the admission came just four days after Zachary had sworn an oath to tell the truth in court. His prior testimony had raised concerns about his memory, with state prosecutor Love asking on Monday, “Do you remember substantially less today than you did on Friday?”

Zachary responded, “Friday, I was probably on like five Percocet, 10 milligrams of morphine. I don’t remember nothing.”

In case you don’t know, most witnesses are prohibited from testifying under the influence of drugs or alcohol; state prosecutors consulted with Zachary’s doctor to ensure he could still take the stand. Zachary is considered a key witness in the ongoing RICO trial against rapper Young Thug, whose legal name is Jeffery Williams, and several co-defendants.

Furthermore, Zachary’s health has been a persistent concern. On September 13, the state ordered his arrest to secure his testimony. After spending two days in Fulton County Jail, his attorney reported that Zachary had been hospitalized due to his sickle cell condition.

“He will not live, judge. I talked to the family, and in the last four months, he’s been in and out of the hospital 10 times,” his attorney said on September 16. “He’s extremely sick. He will not survive.”

The state agreed to release Zachary to home confinement until his testimony is completed.