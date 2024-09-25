Avi & Co. Unveils New Additions to Hue Collection, Floyd Mayweather First to Acquire Entire Set

This week, luxury watch and jewelry brand Avi & Co. expanded its Hue Collection with the release of three new timepieces, following the debut of the pink sapphire watch over the summer. The latest additions feature watches crafted from Green Tsavorite, Blue Sapphire, and Red Rubies, further showcasing the brand’s commitment to luxury, craftsmanship, and contemporary design.

The Hue Collection, now complete with these striking pieces, consists of timepieces adorned with 945 precision-cut natural stones, exemplifying Avi & Co.’s dedication to quality. Inspired by the brand’s successful Iced Diamond pave model, Avi & Co. partnered with trusted overseas manufacturers to source and cut the finest gemstones, ensuring a flawless aesthetic.

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather was the first to acquire the entire collection, which is exclusively made to order and valued at $1,000,000 USD. Mayweather’s purchase solidifies the collection’s status as a hallmark of luxury and sophistication.

The Hue Collection redefines modern elegance, offering watch enthusiasts the ultimate in craftsmanship and style.