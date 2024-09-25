Cedric Hudson, VP of Men’s Design at Fabletics, is a visionary in the fashion world, driving innovative design with a bold mission to fuse function, style, and purpose. Based in Los Angeles, Hudson has an impressive background that includes collaborations with Adidas, Reebok, and the iconic YEEZY line by Kanye West. As the creative force behind Fabletics’ men’s designs, Hudson’s latest achievement—the meticulously crafted Don Pant—redefines what modern athletic wear can be.

In an exclusive interview, Hudson opened up about his personal design philosophy, his creative journey, and how The Don Pant represents a new era for both Fabletics and everyday menswear.

Cedric Hudson

From Vision to Reality: The Creation of The Don Pant

Hudson’s career is built on pushing boundaries, a trait that guided him while creating The Don Pant. When asked about his inspiration behind the project, Hudson explained, “There are some good pants out there, but not great. The main component of these garments, the fabric, was not accomplishing enough for the wearer. So, we set out to rectify that.”

Advertisement

The journey to create The Don Pant was a three-year process, driven by the desire to craft a garment that would perform at a high level while maintaining a refined aesthetic. Hudson’s team built the fabric from the ground up, emphasizing both versatility and function. “We knew we wanted this fabric to not just look refined but perform at a high level, which is part of the activewear roots of Fabletics.”

Empowering the Dreamers and Hustlers

Hudson’s designs have always been more than just clothing—they’re a mindset. The Don Pant was developed with this philosophy in mind, catering to individuals with ambition and drive. As Hudson put it, the design is made for “shot-callers, hustlers, and dreamers.” He further elaborates, “When you are truly tapped in and focused on whatever goal you are trying to achieve, the last sensation you want to feel is of being slowed down or held back.”

The water-repellent fabric is just one of the elements that ensures ease of transition from work to play. For Hudson, it’s all about empowering the wearer. “A minor spill during the movement of my day won’t stop me in my tracks,” he said, underscoring how the design meets the demands of a busy, ambitious lifestyle.

Collaboration at the Heart of Design

For Hudson, The Don Pant is more than just a piece of clothing—it’s a symbol of teamwork and community. After three years of development, Hudson reflects on how collaborative design played a crucial role in bringing this garment to life. He credits his team, including fabric developer Margaret Dunne and tech designer Albert La Coria, as instrumental in shaping the final product. “This pant represents community and the power of collaborative design,” Hudson shared, expressing deep gratitude for his colleagues.

His emotional connection to teamwork, particularly in the design world, shines through. “You can feel the magic happening, and I believe that only really occurs when participating in team-oriented design arenas,” Hudson explained, revealing the joy he finds in working alongside like-minded creatives.

Pushing the Boundaries of Modern Menswear

Hudson’s work on The Don Pant pushed him to rethink the boundaries of modern menswear. He spoke candidly about the challenges and discoveries that arose during the creative process. “With any creative endeavor, there is always an amount of beautiful discovery that happens, and you just have to be paying attention to recognize it and act upon it,” he said.

The project offered multiple “ah-ha!” moments, which Hudson and his team embraced. These discoveries not only shaped the pant itself but also opened new avenues for future designs. “We are excited to continue to expound, not only on how he and she dresses, but also how they experience the garments,” he added, hinting at what’s to come from Fabletics under his creative direction.

Beyond Fashion: A Holistic Approach to Design

Hudson’s approach to design extends far beyond fashion. He is also the founder of Contemporary Athletics, a brand and storytelling vessel that uses design to provoke dialogue. His creativity spans multiple disciplines, including furniture design. His award-winning Greensboro Chair, crafted to honor the 1960 sit-in protests, merges design, history, and social justice in a way that’s deeply personal.

Whether it’s designing game-changing athletic wear or paying homage to significant moments in history, Cedric Hudson’s work is driven by a desire to make a difference. His commitment to innovation and community ensures that his designs speak to more than just fashion—they tell a story, connect people, and reflect a dedication to purposeful creativity.

As for what’s next? Hudson is ready to continue shaping the future of fashion with an eye on both form and function. With The Don Pant now a flagship piece in Fabletics’ collection, it’s clear that Cedric Hudson’s vision is one that will keep evolving, influencing, and inspiring the next generation of dreamers.