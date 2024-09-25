Future’s ‘Mixtape Pluto’ Set for 120-135K First Week

Future is making a play for No. 1 on the Billboard charts with his new drop, Mixtape Pluto. According to Hits Daily Double, the release will pull in between 120-135,000 album-equivalent units.

Future’s 'MIXTAPE PLUTO' is projected to debut at #1, selling 120-135K first week🔥📈



It will mark his 11th #1 album. 🐐 pic.twitter.com/kzZ1JkZjBB — NFR Podcast (@nfr_podcast) September 21, 2024

Diamond-certified, three-time GRAMMY® Award-winning hip-hop star Future continues his unstoppable streak with the release of MIXTAPE PLUTO on Sept. 20. The 17-track project, a nod to Future’s raw essence, also arrives alongside the official music video for “TOO FAST,” directed by Kid Art. Set against the backdrop of Harlem, NYC, the visual reflects the highs and lows of Future’s whirlwind lifestyle.

MIXTAPE PLUTO was executive produced by 808 Mafia’s Southside, with Wheezy serving as co-executive producer. Paying tribute to the legendary Dungeon Family and the late Rico Wade, the album cover showcases infrared purple lighting beaming from the Dungeon Family house in Atlanta, where Future’s musical journey began in Wade’s mother’s basement. The mixtape, notably without guest features, showcases Future’s unfiltered artistry and lyrical prowess.

Advertisement

In addition to the digital release, exclusive merchandise and physical versions of MIXTAPE PLUTO are available on freebandz.com. Fans can purchase limited-edition t-shirts, CDs, and two vinyl variants—black and green—featuring 11 key tracks from the album.

This project follows the massive success of Future’s earlier collaborations with Metro Boomin, WE DON’T TRUST YOU and WE STILL DON’T TRUST YOU, both of which topped the charts. These albums cemented Future’s dominance in 2024, with the single “Like That” featuring Kendrick Lamar spending three weeks at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

MIXTAPE PLUTO represents Future’s return to his roots, offering fans a pure distillation of his sound and influence. Stripped down and unapologetically authentic, the mixtape is a powerful statement from one of hip-hop’s most inventive and influential figures, solidifying his legacy as he closes out an iconic year.