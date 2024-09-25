GloRilla Receives “Key To Fashion Week” At New York Fashion Week Festival

The Model Experience (TME) hosted another spectacular fashion and music festival in New York on September 13th and 14th at the Armory Arena. A major highlight of this year’s NYFW event was a performance by chart-topping phenom GloRilla.

GloRilla took the stage on the first day, alongside YouTube star Ar’mon Warren. The second day featured rising star Lola Brooke and up-and-coming artist Keno, with MTV’s Margie Plus as the host. TME also showcased a series of fashion shows featuring designers like IFlyUniverse, SpiritHoods, By A Guy, and Street Dream Apparel, with special guests such as Maino, Lyrica Anderson, and more.

One of the most anticipated moments of this year’s Fashion Week Festival was TME’s presentation of the inaugural “Key to Fashion Week” to GloRilla, symbolizing her influence at the intersection of music and fashion. This ceremonial honor celebrates artists who have not only dominated their fields but have become style icons in their own right. GloRilla’s fearless sense of style, blending streetwear with high fashion, had inspired fans worldwide, making her a natural choice for this prestigious recognition. The “Key to Fashion Week” served as a symbolic entryway into the world of fashion’s elite, recognizing her role in shaping trends and setting the tone for future generations of creatives.

Advertisement