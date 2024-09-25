Happy 44th Birthday To The “King Of The South” T.I.!

Happy born day to Mr.Clifford Harris Jr. aka T.I.!

Throughout the years, T.I. has become one of the most relevant forces in hip-hop. Besides his music career, T.I. is an actor, spokesperson for the AKOO clothing, and the leader of Hustle Gang, which includes Iggy Azealia, B.O.B, Young Dro, and more.

Today, we celebrate Tip’s 44th birthday by showcasing jams that highlights his growth as an artist.

Fuck Da City Up Feat. Young Jeezy

If T.I. wanted to, his mixtape game would be a lot more extensive. The title track of his first mixtape Fuck Da City Up was finally able to breathe, even if it was an online release. But since the tapes are beneath him, you got to appreciate when he makes a collabo with Young Jeezy pop off.

Rubberband Man

Before he was the kang, Tip was known as the “Rubber Band Man.” The hit put T.I. on the map around the country. It was one of the few tracks that initiated Grand Hustle into the game.

U Don’t Know Me

Mr. Harris kept his head in the game. Though there were a few signature hits to come off Urban Legendz, “You Don’t Know Me” went hard and made room for tracks like “ASAP” and “Motivation” to gain heavy momentum amongst the masses.

What You Know

The Kang of the South put himself on hip-hop’s pedestal with his smash single “What You Know.” The Southern anthem highlighted his King album and was on repeat in every major hip-hip radio station in the country.

Big Shit Poppin (Do It)

T.I. wanted to showcase his battle against himself for his fifth album T.I. vs. TIP. “Big Shit Poppin (Do It)” hit the Billboard Top 100 chart at #9, eventually obtaining certified gold.

Live Your Life Feat. Rihanna

Paper Trails put T.I. at a plateau with the success of the hit single “Live Your Life” with Roc Nation’s Rihanna. The memorable O-Zone sample created an international buzz that had new fans copping the album just the hear the Tip and RiRi collaboration.

Welcome To The World Feat. Kanye West & Kid Cudi

His film ‘Takers’ with Michael Ealy and Paul Walker hit theatres yet he still made the effort to release his sixth studio album, No Mercy. Though his single “I’m Back” sparked some hype, his collaboration with G.O.O.D Music soldiers Kanye West and Kid Cudi remains one of the highlights of the album.

Pimp Feat. Pimp C & Too $hort

For a mixtape, Fuck Da City Up featured work from huge names in the game like Dr. Dre, Hit-Boy and Young Jeezy. Too $hort spit along with an appearance by Pimp C in their collaboration “Pimp.”