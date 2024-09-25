Last week, Soulja Boy packed out Gramercy Theatre for the New York leg of his SODMG tour. The energy backstage was electric as media, press and friends flooded to support Soulja Boy. New York’s own comedian/rapper HolliTV was invited as Soulja Boy’s surprise guest and both turned up backstage before kicking off the show.

The crowd was restless with anticipation for Big Draco to take the stage and went ballistic when he walked out to “You Aint Bout That Action” before hitting fans with certified classic, “Turn My swag On.” Soulja Boy even jumped into the audience, briefly, showing love to his day ones. After playing his more recent records like “Rick & Morty,” Draco performed hits likes “Pretty Boy Swag,” before bringing HolliTV out on stage with him. Soulja Boy shined his spotlight on his friend and even played Holli’s new record “JULIO” for the crowd.

Soulja Boy live in NYC

After Holli’s guest appearance on stage, Soulja got right back to it with, “I Got Me Some Bapes,” followed by “All The Way Turnt Up.” The next song had female fans going crazy as Soulja Boy threw off his jacket and shirt before serenading the crowd with “Kiss Me Thru The Phone.” Draco made sure to end the night on a high with another one of his biggest hits, “Crank That.” Watching everyone on stage and in the crowd simultaneously “crank that” together made for an unforgettable evening.

Immediately following his performance, The Source caught up with Soulja Boy backstage.

What’s your favorite song off your latest album Swag Season?

Soulja Boy: Favorite song off my latest album, I would have to say “Iguodala,” but really all of ’em. It’s really every song I’m working with, but like, “Iguodala,”, I just been vibing to that back to back. We finna drop a whole lot of different videos off that project. I got a new tape on the way too, I’m gonna drop it while I’m on tour.

So it’s dropping soon?

Soulja Boy: It’s dropping real soon. It’s called The Adventures of Soulja Boy and it’s coming to all streaming platforms. It’s gonna be crazy.

Any features on the project?

Soulja Boy: We gonna keep that on the low. It’s gonna be crazy though.

So this far in your career, when you look back and reflect, what’s the most important lesson you’ve learned?

Soulja Boy: Just have fun, keep your health first, and chase your dreams. I feel like I always knew what I wanted to do from the top. When you listen to other people, that’s when you get distracted from your goals. You should just focus and do what your mind tell you to do and not get distracted by other people.

You’re always innovating, whether it’s music, internet trends, game consoles – What’s next for Soulja Boy outside of music?

Soulja Boy: I got a video game on the way, so I came out with the video game console, but now I got the actual Soulja Boy video game coming. It’s gonna be crazy. Y’all stay tuned it’s gonna be coming real soon.

What’s been your favorite city on tour so far?

Soulja Boy: New York

Any crazy tour stories you could share with us?

Soulja Boy: I brought my man HolliTV out! I’m scrolling on the internet one day, like on TikTok and I’m just seeing this going viral like Don Julio- I’m like, ‘yo, bro, you gotta come to the show,’ and bro just popped out! I love seeing shit like that cause it remind me of when I came out with “Crank That” and was just going viral organically. It’s nothing better than just doing organic shit, organic music, it’s the best.

Interview/photos: Nish Baig