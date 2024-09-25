Jermaine Dupri Announces New Internship for Emory Students at Inaugural Ideas Festival

Grammy Award-winning producer and So So Def Recordings founder Jermaine Dupri unveiled a new internship opportunity for Emory University students during his keynote address at the inaugural Ideas Festival on September 20. The internship, set for spring 2025, will offer two undergraduates the chance to work directly with Dupri and his record label, gaining real-world experience while earning academic credit.

“I’ve always been a person that gives younger individuals and people who want to be in this business a chance,” says Jermaine Dupri. “I’m looking for superstars that are not on the stage and I hope that I can find them in this So So Def/Emory intern partnership.”

“Experiential learning opportunities outside the classroom are critical for Emory students to extend their knowledge,” says Branden Grimmett, vice provost for career and professional development and associate dean in Emory College of Arts and Sciences, who is working with Bridgette Gunnels, associate dean and director of Oxford College’s Center for Pathways and Purpose, to develop and administer the internship. “I am thrilled Jermaine Dupri is partnering with Emory to provide a unique and transformative learning experience for our students to explore the music industry.”

Advertisement

Eligible students from Emory College, Oxford College, Goizueta Business School, and the School of Nursing can apply later this fall. Dupri will collaborate with faculty mentors throughout the program.

“We are committed to creating meaningful connections between innovators, creators, and students,” says Carter. “This internship is a perfect example of the kind of knowledge sharing that bridges the gap between ideas and application, giving students a unique opportunity to engage with experts in a hands-on, impactful way.”

Hosted by Emory’s Center for Public Scholarship and Engagement at Oxford College, the Ideas Festival connected students with innovative thought leaders, musicians, and scholars, including Dupri, who discussed Atlanta’s influence on global hip-hop culture. The festival, which ran through September 22, featured over 40 speakers and various events, celebrating the intersections of art, science, and entrepreneurship.