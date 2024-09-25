Kith and NFL Team Up for Limited-Edition Collection Featuring Five Teams for 2024-2025 Season

Kith has once again teamed up with the NFL to create a limited-edition collection for the 2024-2025 season. The collection spotlights five iconic teams: the Las Vegas Raiders, Philadelphia Eagles, Miami Dolphins, New York Giants, and New York Jets. The campaign features legendary New York Giants wide receiver David Tyree, adding a nostalgic touch to the collaboration.

This exclusive collection reimagines NFL artwork and logos through Kith’s unique aesthetic. It includes partnerships with renowned brands such as ‘47 for apparel, Mitchell & Ness for custom jerseys, Jeff Hamilton for premium leather jackets, and Riddell for miniature replica helmets.

Key apparel pieces include the Kieran Coaches Jacket, a color-blocked style featuring NFL team wordmarks, logos, and Kith’s collaborative branding. The Quarter-Zip Anorak is a lightweight vintage nylon jacket with embroidered team logos and a removable hood. The Reversible Ginza jacket offers two-in-one versatility, with active nylon on one side and mesh lining on the other. The Wyona Full Zip Sweater is a standout item with a chunky cotton knit, chenille team logos, and satin stitching.

Advertisement

Kith’s collaboration with Mitchell & Ness brings vintage-inspired NFL jerseys celebrating legends from each team, including Michael Strahan (Giants), Joe Namath (Jets), Bo Jackson (Raiders), Brian Dawkins (Eagles), and Dan Marino (Dolphins). Each jersey features era-specific designs with Kith Monogram details and co-branded tags.

Jeff Hamilton contributes to the collection with a series of limited-edition sheep leather jackets. These jackets feature all-over team logos, Super Bowl patches, and Kith artwork. Each jacket has a certificate of authenticity signed by Kith founders Ronnie Fieg and Jeff Hamilton.

Accessories in the collection include collaborative headwear with ‘47, made from cotton twill with microsuede brims, and custom Kith & ‘47 embroidery. Miniature helmets by Riddell featuring Kith’s “Just Us” tagline and Monogram stripe are also available.

The Kith for NFL 2024 collection will be released on Friday, September 27th, at 11AM EST/CET at Kith shops and online.