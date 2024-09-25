Man Convicted in Murder of PnB Rock Sentenced to 31 Years to Life in Prison

A Los Angeles County judge sentenced Freddie Lee Trone, 42, to 31 years to life in prison for his role in the murder of rapper PnB Rock, according to CBS News. Last month, a jury found Trone guilty of murder, conspiracy to commit robbery, and two counts of second-degree robbery.

Prosecutors argued that Trone directed his 17-year-old son to shoot and kill PnB Rock, whose real name was Rakim Allen, while the rapper was dining with his fiancée at Roscoe’s House of Chicken & Waffles in South Los Angeles in 2022. Trone’s son entered the restaurant, demanded Allen’s jewelry, and fatally shot him.

Despite video evidence showing Trone in the parking lot shortly before the shooting, he denied involvement, claiming he was there to conduct business for his nearby beauty shop. However, the jury ultimately convicted him of the charges.

Advertisement

“I want to extend my deepest condolences to the family, friends, and fans of Rakim Allen,” District Attorney George Gascón said. “His life was cut short by an act of violence that no family should have to endure.”

Trone’s son, now 19, has also been charged but remains in custody as the court evaluates his competency to stand trial.

A co-defendant, Tremont Jones, was convicted of two counts of robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery in connection with the same incident. However, Jones was not charged with murder and was sentenced to 12 years in prison.