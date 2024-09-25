Mary J. Blige Preps ‘For My Fans’ Tour with Ne-Yo and Mario, Announces New Album

Mary J. Blige is getting ready to head out on tour. MJB has announced that the For My Fans tour will launch in January, and Ne-Yo and Mario will support it.

When it’s all said and done, it’s never all said and done, I owe my fans a gratitude I can’t put into words, so I put it into a show. For My Fans Tour coming soon, see you there. Be sure to sign up to join my Artist Presale by this Thursday, September 26 at 11:00 p.m. ET. Link in… pic.twitter.com/LyS0aW2z4E — Mary J. Blige (@maryjblige) September 23, 2024

Additionally, Blige will release the Gratitude album on Nov. 15.

“I mean, look at my life right now. I’m in a constant state of gratitude,” Blige said on The Sherri show. “I feel good. I have jobs and opportunities. I’m healthy. My family’s healthy. I have people around that care for me and love me. And I have amazing fans. So I’m so grateful to my fans for all the years of love that they have given me, and support.”

