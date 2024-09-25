Hip Hop News | Trending Hip Hop Stories

Mary J. Blige Preps ‘For My Fans’ Tour with Ne-Yo and Mario, Announces New Album

September 25, 2024
Shawn Grant

Mary J. Blige is getting ready to head out on tour. MJB has announced that the For My Fans tour will launch in January, and Ne-Yo and Mario will support it.


Additionally, Blige will release the Gratitude album on Nov. 15.

“I mean, look at my life right now. I’m in a constant state of gratitude,” Blige said on The Sherri show. “I feel good. I have jobs and opportunities. I’m healthy. My family’s healthy. I have people around that care for me and love me. And I have amazing fans. So I’m so grateful to my fans for all the years of love that they have given me, and support.”

