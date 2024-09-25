Hip Hop News | Trending Hip Hop Stories

Meek Mill Wants to Drop $100K to Investigate Rumored Connections to Diddy’s Case

September 25, 2024
Shawn Grant
Meek Mill wants his name cleared. Hitting X, he offered $100,000 to an investigative team to find evidence linking him to Diddy’s legal troubles. The message came in response to frequent accusations and jokes flying across social media.


“I wanna hire an investigative team 100k cash to find out every specific detail involving meek mill name to ‘Diddy’ case,” Meek wrote. “I also want them to look at who is powering the media involving ‘meek’ anything to do with buddy!

“‘Something not right,'” he finished.

And then he was joked into oblivion.