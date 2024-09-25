feature featured Hip Hop Culture | Hip Hop Arts and Lifestyle Hip Hop News | Trending Hip Hop Stories Lifestyle News Exclusives

Method Man’s TICAL Brand Releases Official Luxury Storage Lockbox

September 25, 2024
Sha Be Allah
Backed by legendary Hip Hop icon and original Wu Tang swordsman Method Man, TICAL Official is a lifestyle brand known for it TICAL Box and Merchandise, which has been receiveing a lot of looks on social media.

The luxury lockbox is handcrafted and comes with a certification of authenticity signed by Mef himself as well as a healthy list of items for your everyday lifestyle needs. The merchandise, which consists of hoodies, hats, shirts and various accessories are all made from designs hand chosen by Johnny Blaze himself and actively worn by him and his inner circle while on tour.

unnamed 24

All of the merch can be found at buytical.com

