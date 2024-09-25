Metro Boomin on Drake-Kendrick Battle: ‘It’s Just Entertainment’

Metro Boomin was on hand at Forbes Under 30 Summit, and of course, he was asked about the Kendrick Lamar and Drake feud. The beef caught fire after the former shunned the idea of a “Big Three” on Metro’s “Like That” collaboration with Future.

While on stage, Metro stated he felt “competition is great for the game” and cited Hip-Hop as always being a “competitive genre.”

But how does he specifically feel?

“As far as me being diplomatic, it’s just entertainment,” he added. “I have love and respect for all my collaborators. I just want to see everyone do the best and help push this forward. We’re all here to deposit in and uplift this genre.”

You can hear it below.