Oakley Unveils Its Futuristic New Plantaris Eyewear

Oakley unveils its futuristic Born to Rewild collection at the intersection of sport and lifestyle. The collection features Plantaris eyewear, a nature-inspired style seen on the likes of rap superstar Travis Scott and NBA Champion Jaylen Brown.

Born to Rewild celebrates Oakley’s connection to nature and represents a dedication to preserving the spirit of adventure and moving away from the ordinary to embrace the wild side.

Inspired by biomimicry and the organic shapes found in nature, Plantaris eyewear is designed with a Matte Trans Fern/Matte Dark Brush finish and Prizm Tungsten lenses. Its high-wrap dual lens design is an evolution of early Aughts eyewear adapted for maximum function and comfort. The uniquely shaped frames and silicone wire core temple tips mimic frog legs, allowing the frame to hold onto the head with a long-lasting grip and almost weightless feel. A detachable nose guard adds versatility, instantly transforming the eyewear’s look and making it both unexpected and highly functional. Additional colorways of the frames include Matte Stonewash, Matte Black, and Matte Sand.

Advertisement

Plantaris eyewear will launch on September 19 on Oakley.com and select Oakley retail locations as part of the Born to Rewild collection.