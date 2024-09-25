For the past fourteen years, Queen of the Ring (QOTR) has been at the forefront of female battle rap, creating a powerful platform for women to showcase their lyrical skills and take center stage in the battle rap community. Founded by Deebo, Babs Bunny, and Vague, QOTR has become a global force, attracting fans and competitors worldwide who come to witness history in the making. The platform has hosted some of the most legendary moments in battle rap and helped catapult female competitors to new heights.

QOTR’s legacy is built on the hard work of its founders and the unwavering support of fans who have been there from the beginning. The entire QOTR family—Deebo, Babs, Vague, and the talented women who make the platform what it is—extend their heartfelt thanks to everyone who has contributed to this journey. Their collective mission remains to celebrate and push the culture forward by giving women a powerful voice in battle rap.

Now, Babs Bunny alongside Firehouse Entertainment is back with her second epic Prom Night 2, happening on September 28th in Atlanta. This highly anticipated event promises to be even bigger and better than last year’s, blending the elegance of prom night with the raw energy of battle rap. Picture this: fire bars, elite celebration vibes, a lit DJ, and music that will keep you dancing all night long. The fusion of class and competition creates the perfect atmosphere for an unforgettable evening.

Prom Night 2 isn’t just a regular night out—it’s an exclusive experience. Attendees are encouraged to dress to impress because this event brings together the world of battle rap and high-class celebration in a way that’s never been done before. The highlight of the evening? Crowning the Prom King and Queen, an honor that will go to the standout performers of the night. The competition will be fierce, and the energy will be unmatched.

Tickets for Prom Night 2 are on sale now, but space is limited. This event is already creating a buzz, and spots are filling up quickly. Don’t miss your chance to be part of this exclusive night of culture, competition, and celebration. Secure your tickets before they sell out—this is one for the books!

Mark your calendars for September 28th in Atlanta. Whether you’re a die-hard battle rap fan or just looking for a night of unforgettable fun, Prom Night 2 is the place to be. Give it up for the ladies once again, as they light up the stage and push the culture forward at this epic event!

Check out my recap of last years Prom Night below.