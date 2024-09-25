Reservoir Media Announces Major Publishing Deals with Snoop Dogg and Death Row Records

Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: RSVR), an award-winning independent music company, has unveiled new publishing agreements with hip-hop legend Snoop Dogg and his iconic label, Death Row Records. This significant deal encompasses domestic publishing for Snoop’s extensive catalog of hits as well as future works and the entire publishing catalog of Death Row Records.

Snoop Dogg, born Calvin Broadus Jr., first rose to fame in 1992 with his appearance on Dr. Dre’s debut single “Deep Cover,” followed by the release of his acclaimed debut album, Doggystyle, in 1993. The album, featuring classics like “What’s My Name?” and “Gin and Juice,” achieved 4x-Platinum certification the following year. Over his career, Snoop has released 19 solo albums, with his highly anticipated twentieth album, Missionary, in collaboration with Dr. Dre, currently in the works.

With 16 Grammy nominations and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Snoop Dogg has cemented his status as a music icon and pop culture phenomenon. His influence spans beyond music into acting and various successful business ventures. Recently, he has taken on new roles, including a coach on NBC’s The Voice for its 26th season.

On signing the deal, Snoop commented, “I’m so honored to have them as a partner and excited for all the great things to come with the catalogue as well as new music ventures. 2024 and beyond 🔥🙏🏾🐾”



Reservoir’s EVP, Global Creative Director Donna Caseine commented, “Legendary artists only need one name. Snoop is part of that echelon. From music, to brands, television, and film, his acumen represents excellence. For the last three decades he has been a pillar of hip-hop music and popular culture. He helped write Death Row Records into music’s history books. It is an honor to support Snoop’s vision as an artist and work with the Death Row family alongside Jaslin Levy, Sabriya Dublin, Sara Ramaker, and their entire team.”

Following the acquisition of Death Row Records in 2022, Snoop has also launched a publishing business under the label, now represented by Reservoir. This new agreement includes rights to significant tracks such as “Hail Mary” and “I Ain’t Mad At Cha” by 2Pac, further enriching Reservoir’s impressive catalog.

Reservoir Founder and Chief Executive Officer Golnar Khosrowshahi added, “Being in business with Snoop is an exciting opportunity to support his legendary catalog, leveraging his massive stardom to further embed his music across mainstream media.” She added, “This deal also marks a unique moment to help further the legacy of an important and valuable brand like Death Row. Snoop has come full circle with Death Row, showcasing his ongoing dedication to upholding its rich history – something Reservoir has proven as a core value and area of expertise across our business.”