Sexyy Red Delivers Electrifying Performance at LIV Miami

On Sunday, September 22nd, St. Louis rapper Sexyy Red ignited the stage at LIV Miami with an electrifying performance featuring her biggest hits, including “SkeeYee,” “Get It Sexyy,” and “Pound Town.” The crowd erupted with excitement during her performance of “Pound Town,” where she encouraged fans to join in, singing, “I’m out here in Miami, looking for the hoochie daddies.” Among the audience was renowned boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr., adding to the star-studded atmosphere.

The event marked a significant milestone for Sexyy Red as she celebrated her first gold and platinum records, highlighting her rapid rise in the music industry. The performance followed her recent New York stop on the “Sexyy Red 4 President Tour,” where she has been captivating audiences with her dynamic presence and catchy tracks.

As she continues her tour, Sexyy Red’s energetic show at LIV Miami ensured fans experienced an unforgettable night, solidifying her status as one of the industry’s most exciting new artists.

