Hip Hop News | Trending Hip Hop Stories

Sexyy Red Delivers Electrifying Performance at LIV Miami

September 25, 2024
Shawn Grant
Sexyy Red LIV 09.22.24 (2)

On Sunday, September 22nd, St. Louis rapper Sexyy Red ignited the stage at LIV Miami with an electrifying performance featuring her biggest hits, including “SkeeYee,” “Get It Sexyy,” and “Pound Town.” The crowd erupted with excitement during her performance of “Pound Town,” where she encouraged fans to join in, singing, “I’m out here in Miami, looking for the hoochie daddies.” Among the audience was renowned boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr., adding to the star-studded atmosphere.


Visit streaming.thesource.com for more information

The event marked a significant milestone for Sexyy Red as she celebrated her first gold and platinum records, highlighting her rapid rise in the music industry. The performance followed her recent New York stop on the “Sexyy Red 4 President Tour,” where she has been captivating audiences with her dynamic presence and catchy tracks.

As she continues her tour, Sexyy Red’s energetic show at LIV Miami ensured fans experienced an unforgettable night, solidifying her status as one of the industry’s most exciting new artists.

Advertisement
Visual Portfolio, Posts & Image Gallery for WordPress
Sexyy Red LIV 09.22.24 (4)
Sexyy Red LIV 09.22.24 (3)
Sexyy Red Delivers Electrifying Performance at LIV Miami
Sexyy Red LIV 09.22.24 (1)
Sexyy Red LIV 09.22.24
Floyd Mayweather LIV 09.22.24