Less than two months after he being drafted out of West Virginia University by the Colorado Rockies organization, Petersburg, VA native Tevin Tucker has blessed TheSource.com with his exclusive, personal playlist.

The 24-year-old right hander has kept his skills on the infield ever since his days as a Mountaineer playing in the D1 Big 12 Conference, filling in the 6 slot at WVU until being switched to second base pretty consistently after being drafted by the Rockies organization in Arizona last year. His first full season started this year with two games with Rockies’ AA-affiliate Hartford Yard Goats then the remainder with the California League’s Fresno Grizzlies, A Single-A Rockies affiliate. Tucker roughed a .185 batting average in 306 PAs, with 23 RBIs including 2 HRs and 14 stolen bags in his first full season, but expect those numbers to jump in 2025 for the Virginia native.

Being from the Dirty South, Tucker has kept it trill to his Southern roots with his playlist selections, with Key Glock, Jeezy, Bankroll Fresh, Gunna and Bossman Dlow heavy on his 50+ track playlist. Check out the rest of Tucker’s audible palate on his one-of-a-kind playlist courtesy o Black Baseball Mixtape!

