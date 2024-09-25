Jayden Daniels, Jonathan Greenard, and Jack Fox Named NFC Players of the Week for Week 3

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels, Minnesota Vikings linebacker Jonathan Greenard, and Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox have been named the NFC Offensive, Defensive, and Special Teams Players of the Week for their performances in Week 3 (September 19, 22-23).

Jayden Daniels delivered a historic performance in Washington’s 38-33 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. Completing 21 of 23 pass attempts (91.3 percent) for 254 yards and two touchdowns, Daniels set a new NFL record for the highest completion percentage in a game by a rookie (minimum 20 attempts), surpassing Dak Prescott’s mark from 2016. The rookie quarterback also contributed 39 rushing yards and a touchdown on the ground, earning his first Offensive Player of the Week honor. Daniels becomes the third Washington rookie quarterback to win the award, joining Robert Griffin III and Gus Frerotte.

Jonathan Greenard was dominant in the Vikings’ 34-7 rout of the Houston Texans, recording four tackles and three sacks. Greenard’s effort helped Minnesota become the third team since 1990 to notch at least five sacks in each of their first three games. His three sacks earned him his first Defensive Player of the Week award, making him the fifth Vikings linebacker to win the honor in the past decade.

Advertisement

Lions punter Jack Fox was a game-changer in Detroit’s 20-13 win over Arizona. Fox recorded five punts, with four landing inside the 20-yard line, three inside the 10, and one inside the five. His performance earned him his first Special Teams Player of the Week award, becoming the third punter in Lions history to claim the honor.