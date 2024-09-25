Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, Indianapolis Colts cornerback Jaylon Jones, and Denver Broncos kicker Wil Lutz have been named the AFC Offensive, Defensive, and Special Teams Players of the Week for their standout performances in Week 3.

Josh Allen led the Buffalo Bills to a dominant 47-10 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars, completing 23 of 30 passes (76.7 percent) for 263 yards and four touchdowns. His 142.1 passer rating was the highest in the league, and he added 44 rushing yards to his impressive stat line. Allen’s four touchdown passes tied the most in an NFL game this season. This marks Allen’s 13th Player of the Week award, the most in franchise history. He now joins Pro Football Hall of Famer Joe Montana as the 10th quarterback to win the award 13 times or more. Since entering the NFL in 2018, Allen has claimed more Player of the Week honors than any other player.

Jaylon Jones had a breakout game in the Colts’ 21-16 win over the Chicago Bears, recording five tackles, two interceptions, and a tackle for loss. Jones became the second player this season to record two interceptions in a game. This is Jones’ first Defensive Player of the Week award, and he is the sixth Colts defensive back in the past decade to earn the honor.

Advertisement

Denver Broncos kicker Wil Lutz was flawless in his team’s 26-7 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, making all four of his field goal attempts, including two from over 40 yards, and converting two extra points. Lutz’s 14 points were the most scored by any kicker in Week 3, earning him his fifth Special Teams Player of the Week award and his first with the Broncos.