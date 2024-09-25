Vince Carter will make history as the first Toronto Raptors player to have his jersey retired, according to TSN. The Raptors plan to honor Carter’s No. 15 when they face the Sacramento Kings on November 2, marking the franchise’s first-ever jersey retirement during their 30th anniversary season in 2024-25.

Carter, who will be inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in October, will also have his jersey retired by the Brooklyn Nets on January 25. His storied 22-year NBA career, which saw him play for eight teams, remains legendary for its longevity. He holds the league record for most seasons played—a mark LeBron James will tie this fall.

Though Carter’s prime years included stints with the New Jersey Nets and a deep playoff run with the Orlando Magic, he is most associated with Toronto, where his iconic career began. The Raptors drafted Carter out of the University of North Carolina in 1998, and his high-flying dunks earned him the nickname “Half-Man/Half-Amazing.” He quickly became one of the NBA’s most electrifying stars, winning Rookie of the Year and leading the Raptors to their first-ever postseason appearance in his sophomore season. Carter’s contributions also guided Toronto to its first playoff series victory during his third year.

This momentous occasion for the Raptors celebrates Carter’s undeniable impact on the franchise and his lasting influence on Canadian basketball.