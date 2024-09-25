During Game 2 of the WNBA Playoffs, the New York Liberty soared to a win against the Atlanta Dream while Breanna Stewart debuted an all-new PUMA Hoops PE of her popular Stewie 3 signature sneaker. The “Stewie 30” celebrates her Stewie 30 Elite Camp that took place earlier this year.

At Stewie 30 Elite Camp, Stewart and PUMA Hoops brought together 30 of the best high school women’s basketball players to participate in elite training and workshops to improve their game. Inspired by the mood boards that the athletes created during camp, the Stewie 30 PE includes the initials of each member of the inaugural Stewie 30 Elite Camp class.