Once word was out that a new documentary series, “Tupac: Cover Up,” was released for the late rapper’s death anniversary on September 13, 2024, a panicked group of individuals began to call major platforms, making false claims about the show in an attempt to have it taken off the air.

In fact, the docuseries’ producers were contacted about the matter, and one of the platforms made an unprecedented request: ” Remove certain content, or we will remove the documentary.”

One need only look at the docuseries as a whole- NOW AVAILABLE ON XUMO PLAY to understand why certain groups are creating pressure on these platforms to silence the filmmakers: the documentary focuses on the life and death of the Grammy-winning artist Tupac Shakur, but also focuses on the moments following the unsolved shooting. The series makes the claim that from five minutes after the shooting until charges were returned from a Las Vegas Nevada Grand Jury last year, a group of self-interested individuals, some of which were alleged to be informants for the Federal Government, have carefully planted and cultivated a 27-year narrative that in truth has not one shred of physical evidence attached to it—just “hood lore” which they have perpetuated.

Advertisement

“Tupac: Coverup” features new and unheard interviews with celebrities (Mykelti Williamson, of Heat and Forrest Gump fame) Death Row Insiders (Kevin Black, Mike Nixon), Industry Insiders (Billy Johnson, Jr., Cynthia Horner, Janie Jennings), Law Enforcement (FBI Special Agent Phil Carson, who lead the Tupac/Biggie investigations for the FBI) as well as unheard and unreleased material from former Tupac bodyguards, friends and family. Athena Bond is the Executive producer, and Edna Sims is the film’s producer.

“We have had documented communications with the platforms showing that individuals with- shall we say- clear conflicts of interest didn’t follow the platform procedures for making claims against a show,” says Producer Richard “RJ” Bond, known for his previous works on the matter: 2020’s “Last Man Standing” and the beloved “Tupac Assassination” trilogy of movies.

“They did stupid stunts like calling the platform customer service departments and screaming at the poor representative on the phone. In our current “squeaky wheel” culture, extreme acts and rhetoric get moved to the front of the line. The platforms don’t always want to support Freedom of Expression and Freedom of Speech. This form of “consumer terrorism”- and resulting censorship- is a big problem for everyone.”

The “Tupac: Cover Up” producers took last week to decide: Do they leave the story out—which has received incredible reviews from fans who viewed an estimated 400,000 minutes of the show for its premiere date—untouched? Or do they make politically correct changes to cave to trouble with radical individuals?

“Well, let’s take a look at how Tupac viewed pressure; he went after C Delores Tucker and the entire government over trying to suppress his message. How would we honor him by silencing voices to serve a convenient and popular narrative?” added Bond.

Bond has put together a block-busting list of Former FBI agents, former Vegas law enforcement, Death Row “insiders” and music industry leaders that give credible and damning information regarding the motives behind the “False Narrative”. “Tupac: Cover Up” uses Vegas’ police files, grand jury testimony, and impeachable statements to demonstrate how flimsy the Vegas case is. This is a problem for those with less-than-clean agendas.

“After the documentary dropped, I was contacted by the family of Mr. Davis, the man charged in the murder of Shakur. They are understandably interested in the show’s talking points and feel we adequately addressed the situation. I hope to be in better contact with his defense team, whom I intentionally did not speak to until the show’s release.”