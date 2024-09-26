Detroit Pistons Announce StockX as New Jersey Partner in Multi-Year Deal

The Detroit Pistons have announced a multi-year corporate partnership with Detroit-based StockX, a global leader in online marketplaces for sneakers, apparel, and collectibles. StockX’s logo will appear on the front left chest of the Pistons’ official jerseys, starting with the 2024-25 NBA season. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Pistons Vice Chairman Arn Tellem highlighted that the partnership goes beyond a typical jersey patch sponsorship, offering a wide range of collaborative efforts. The partnership will expose StockX to local, national, and international NBA fans, with prominent branding on TV broadcasts, social media platforms, and throughout Little Caesars Arena.

“We are thrilled to launch this partnership between two iconic Detroit brands and to proudly display StockX’s logo on the Pistons team jerseys,” said Tellem. “We look forward to leveraging the collective power of our brands to engage new and existing Pistons fans. We are also excited to collaborate with StockX on off-the-court initiatives at the intersection of sports, fashion, and culture that align with our organizations’ shared commitment to drive positive change in the Detroit community and beyond.”

In a unique twist, the Pistons and StockX will also collaborate with the Pensole Lewis College of Business and Design, providing educational and programming opportunities for students. StockX will be featured on social media content series, participate in the Pistons’ “Community Give-Back Event” during the annual Season of Giving, and display its logo at the Motor City Cruise’s Wayne State Fieldhouse.

“StockX sits at the intersection of sport and culture, empowering people to trade what they love,” said Schwartz. “Together with the Detroit Pistons, we will connect and engage our customers by tying together their love of basketball and passion for current culture. We are excited about the power of this partnership and the opportunity it affords us to positively impact both our organizations and the city we call home.”

The Pistons will host the ‘Detroit Kickback’ today at Campus Martius Park to celebrate the partnership. The event will feature Pistons guard Cade Cunningham, GRAMMY-nominated artist Big Sean, Pistons Legend Lindsey Hunter, and former NBA star Jalen Rose. The event is free and open to the public from 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. EST.

The Pistons worked with international sports marketing agency Two Circles during the partnership process.