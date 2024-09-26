This week, the publisher of the late Kim Porter’s alleged diary admitted uncertainty about the authenticity of the passages, sparking controversy and potential legal action from Faith Evans, who was mentioned in the memoir.

Faith Evans, the widow of rap legend Biggie Smalls, is reportedly considering legal action against the publisher of Kim’s Lost Words, a posthumous book allegedly written by Sean “Diddy” Combs’ late partner, Kim Porter. The memoir, published earlier this month, makes explosive claims that Evans played a role in the events surrounding Biggie’s 1997 murder—allegations that Evans vehemently denies.

The 60-page book includes several controversial passages, with one particularly scandalous claim suggesting that Diddy orchestrated Evans’ relationship with Biggie to “monitor” him and that Evans suspected Diddy had a hand in the rapper’s death. These allegations have been met with outrage from Evans and those close to her.

Sources have revealed that Evans is “mortified” by the memoir’s contents and deeply upset by the suggestion that she had any involvement in Biggie’s murder. The rapper, real name Christopher Wallace, was tragically killed in a still-unsolved drive-by shooting on March 9, 1997. Conspiracy theories have swirled around his death for decades, but this latest accusation has struck a nerve with Evans, particularly due to the use of her name in such a sensitive context.

An insider close to Evans told The Daily Mail, “Faith Evans is seriously considering taking legal action against the author of the Kim Porter book.” The insider also noted that Evans was unaware of the book’s claims until she started receiving concerned calls and had to assure her 27-year-old son, Christopher Wallace Jr. (CJ), that she had no role in his father’s death. CJ, who was a child when Biggie was murdered, is said to be “disgusted and confused” by the book’s allegations.

Evans, who shared a child with Biggie and remained married to him until his untimely death, has firmly denied all the accusations made in the memoir. As rumors and speculation continue to swirl, Evans is reportedly preparing to take legal steps to defend her name and protect her family from further distress caused by the sensational claims in the controversial book.

As of now, no official legal action has been filed, but the situation continues to evolve as Evans weighs her options and the public watches closely for further developments.