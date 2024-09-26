Fatman Scoop’s Cause of Death Revealed

The cause of death for rapper and hype man Fatman Scoop has been confirmed as hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, according to the Connecticut Medical Examiner’s Office. Fatman Scoop, born Isaac Freeman III, passed away at the age of 56 following a medical emergency during a concert on August 30. His death has been classified as natural, with no foul play suspected.

Fatman Scoop’s booking agency, MN2S, confirmed his passing in a statement to PEOPLE, expressing their heartbreak over the loss of their dear friend and client.

“Scoop was a beloved figure in the music world, whose work was loved by countless fans across the globe,” the statement read. “His iconic voice, infectious energy, and great personality made an indelible mark on the industry, and his legacy will live on through his timeless music. Fatman Scoop had been a valued member of the MN2S family for 15 years, and his loss is deeply felt by all of us.”

