Remember when Diddy received the key to the city of New York, awarded by Mayor Adams?

Combs, once a globally celebrated figure in music, business and the culture had been honored with the prestigious key to the city earlier this year in recognition of his contributions to the arts, culture, and community. At the time, Mayor Adams praised Diddy’s impact on New York and his influence as a global icon, calling him “a symbol of resilience and entrepreneurial success that embodies the spirit of this great city.”

But in an unprecedented turn of events, Diddy was actually asked to return the key by Adams after Diddy’s notorious hotel hallway abuse video surfaced where he was on surveillance camera kicking and brutalizing Cassie.

Advertisement

In a brief statement, Combs acknowledged the request, saying, “I respect Mayor Adams’ wishes and have returned the key. New York City is my heart, and I will always be dedicated to supporting my community, no matter the circumstances.”

As the world knows, the disgraced mogul is now under federal detention as he awaits trial.

Get this, a few months after the disgusting Cassie video, Mayor Eric Adams honored Fat Joe by presenting him with the Key to New York City. It was well deserved in our opinion. ”I gotta thank the pioneers,” Joe said after he accepted the key. “From Melle Mel to KRS-One, LL COOL J, Heavy D, and the list goes on. I want to shout out everybody here because we in the Bronx and I know I know all of you. Everyone last one of you. I love you.”

Now with the key to city representing integrity and contributing to the foundational principles of New York, old images between Diddy and Adams have caused a stir across the city now that Mayor Eric Adams has himself been indicted by federal authorities.

Many questioning the impact of the indictment on Mayor Adams’ legacy and his relationships with high-profile figures like Combs.

Adams, who had positioned himself as a leader with deep ties to both the political and entertainment spheres, now faces growing scrutiny from both the public and federal authorities.

Was Adams request to Diddy hypocritical? Just a few months ago, Adams was under fire from the feds seizing his devices and he was taking aways keys like he wasn’t being investigated by the feds.

Now he’s potentially facing serious charges as the first mayor of New York to be indicted while serving as Mayor. Wild stuff.

As the legal proceedings are just kicking off, it remains to be seen how this development will affect Mayor Adams’ standing in the city, as well as the broader political landscape.

Meanwhile, Diddy is facing a litany of charges and if it goes one way, he might never see the streets again. One thing is for sure, we doubt he cares about keys to any cities in federal lockup.