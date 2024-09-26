NYC rapper Kurious, has shared today the third track off his forthcoming album Majician, titled “Barry Gibb”. The song and album were executive produced by his longtime friend and collaborator MF DOOM before his passing and produced by Mono En Stereo.

On the instantly classic track, Kurious shares “I don’t know if the lyrics relate to this so much, but Barry Gibb from the BeeGees is one of my favorite artists. And, I wrote this song around the time he lost his last brother. He has three brothers and lost all three of them. And, (when he lost his last brother), I was writing like crazy. And, back when they were saying “Disco is dead”, he was writing for Kenny Roger, Dolly Parton, and fucking Michael Jackson. He’s writing for mad people and nobody really knows. I felt like that too. I’m writing a lot for myself and for other people. So, it was just a homage…a salute to him.”

His new album, Majician – also the nickname his peers blessed him with a generation ago, is due out October 18th on Metalface Records and Rhymesayers Entertainment. It’s a mesmerizing blend of technical wizardry and personal introspection that substantiates the legacy he’s long deserved. Pre-order vinyl, CDs and cassettes via gasdrawls.com and rhymesayers.com, as well as exclusive merchandise.

