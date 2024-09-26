The 2024-25 NBA Season is almost here. Sheesh, that was quick and the Lakers are preparing for the historic moment when LeBron James and his son Bronny James play together on the same court. Wild!

Get this, while no firm decisions have been made, new Lakers coach JJ Redick said both LeBron and Bronny will be part of the conversation on how to approach the situation.

“We obviously have talked about it as a staff and we’ve gotten into some specifics of what that might look like,” Redick said. “But we haven’t committed to anything. And obviously, there’s a discussion to be had once we’re all together with Bronny and LeBron, too. They should be a part of that discussion as well.”

ICYMI, the Lakers drafted Bronny with the 55th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, setting the stage for the father-son duo to share the court.

As you may expect, fans are eagerly awaiting Bronny’s debut alongside LeBron, it’s uncertain when that will happen. The Lakers’ season opener is on Oct. 22 against the Timberwolves, but Bronny isn’t expected to play a major role early on, except perhaps in a ceremonial moment. If he does get playing time in the early games, it may be limited to garbage time unless he impresses during training camp. That’s fair and as it should be tbh.

Surprisingly, Redick isn’t worried balancing the situation. “I don’t look at it as a challenge,” he said. “It’s unique from any other challenge of coaching a player or coaching a relationship. Bronny, I feel very fortunate that I get to coach him because he’s young and he’s hungry, and he’s got a lot of inherent skill sets that we can really mold into a really good NBA player. On top of that, he’s a fantastic kid. He’s extremely coachable. He’s got the right spirit and energy every single day. So … it’s not something I’ve really thought of as a challenge.”