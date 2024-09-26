LeBron James and Hennessy Unveil Limited Edition Bottle Collaboration at LA Memorial Coliseum

Jojo Korsh/BFA (Courtesy of Hennessy)

On September 25, 2024, LeBron James and Hennessy celebrated the upcoming release of the Hennessy Limited Edition by LeBron James V.S bottle with a private event at the iconic LA Memorial Coliseum. The exclusive gathering was attended by friends, family, and notable guests, including Savannah James, Nas, Anthony Davis, Maverick Carter, Randy Mims, and Fara Leff.

unnamed (6)

The highlight of the evening was the unveiling of a custom mural of LeBron James, projected in grand fashion onto the exterior of the Coliseum. The mural, commissioned by Hennessy and crafted by renowned artist Stefania Tejada, was designed to commemorate the collaboration and honor LeBron’s legacy.

The Hennessy Limited Edition by LeBron James will officially be unveiled on Thursday, September 26, 2024.

Advertisement