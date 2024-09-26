In more dark Diddy news, it seems a male sex worker reportedly met with federal investigators in New York City on Wednesday, September 24, to provide evidence in the ongoing case against Sean “Diddy” Combs.

According to a spot on report from TMZ, the man signed a proffer agreement, allowing him to speak to authorities without fear of prosecution. During this meeting, he allegedly handed over a video recording that purportedly captured one of Diddy’s sexual encounters, involving himself, Diddy, and another woman.

Get this, the alleged male sex worker reportedly told investigators about the types of drugs Diddy allegedly used during these sexual encounters, referred to as “freak-offs,” and detailed the specific encounter caught on tape. He claimed the threesome took place in May 2023 after he flew from Atlanta to Miami to meet Diddy and the woman, stating that Diddy filmed the group while they engaged in intercourse.

For the umpteenth time, Diddy was arrested on September 16, 2024, facing multiple serious charges, including sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy, and transporting individuals for prostitution. He pleaded not guilty and is currently held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. U.S. Attorney Damian Williams emphasized the severity of the accusations, stating, “For years, Sean Combs used the business empire he controlled to sexually abuse and exploit women, as well as to commit other acts of violence and obstruction of justice. He is charged with racketeering and sex trafficking offenses. If you have been a victim of Combs’ alleged abuse – or if you know anything about his alleged crimes – we urge you to come forward. This investigation is far from over.”

When it comes to springing Diddy from his federal lockup, efforts by his defense team to secure bail have repeatedly been denied. Last week, Diddy’s legal team contested the prosecution’s rationale for keeping him incarcerated until his trial. They argued against the government’s claim that Diddy poses a danger to the community and has a history of obstructing justice. “The Government has argued that Mr. Combs is a danger to the community and that ‘what makes this defendant even more dangerous is his extensive and exhaustive history of obstruction of justice,’” Diddy’s lawyers wrote. They also contended that the allegations do not substantiate claims of obstruction, stating, “The truth is that Mr. Combs has done nothing to obstruct this investigation, and the Government does not persuasively argue otherwise.”

What’s more is the defense further explained that Diddy’s actions—such as contacting potential witnesses—were part of gathering a defense team, and they denied any efforts to pressure witnesses to alter their testimony. “Mr. Combs is entitled to gather witnesses to defend himself against the Government’s allegations of sex trafficking and racketeering. As part of that defense, he, with counsel’s blessing, has called potential defense witnesses to let them know that counsel would reach out to speak with them. Tellingly, the Government does not point to—nor can they—any conversation Mr. Combs has had with a potential witness since he had knowledge of the criminal investigation where he pressured any witness to change their story.”

Despite these aggressive arguments, Diddy’s legal team has since abandoned its efforts to secure bail. If convicted of the charges against him, Diddy faces a potential life sentence.

