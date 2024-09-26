Maxo Kream Recruits Tyler, The Creator for Gritty New Single “Cracc Era”

Houston rapper Maxo Kream returns with his latest single, “Cracc Era,” enlisting friend and frequent collaborator Tyler, The Creator. Known for his gritty storytelling and dark soundscapes, Maxo’s two-stepping flow brings the underworld to life over a beat that channels Tyler’s horrorcore era. Tyler sets the tone with eerie synths and relentless bass, while Maxo delivers raw verses, reflecting on his days before rap: “Way before I did this rappin’, I was out here jackin’ n****s.”

Tyler complements Maxo’s vivid tales with a tongue-twisting 16, adding his own twist to the grim soundscape: “Two-tone two door/Watchin’ Juno, you know/Who dem is when you see/N****s in them Unos.”

“Cracc Era” marks the duo’s second collaboration, following their 2021 track, “Big Persona.” The single continues Maxo’s streak in 2024, following releases like “Eye Know” and “Bang The Bus,” both produced by Surf Gang’s Evilgiane. Maxo’s music this year has been particularly reflective, using tracks like “No Then You a H*e” to honor his late father, Brandon Banks.

After shedding over 75 pounds, Maxo is in better physical and mental shape and gearing up for the release of his next album, a follow-up to his critically acclaimed Weight Of The World. Fans can expect more from the Texas titan as he navigates a new era in his career, blending past experiences with newfound clarity.