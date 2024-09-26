Just a friendly reminder that last September, almost a year ago plus a couple weeks, and before becoming the Democratic presidential nominee, Vice President Kamala Harris hosted a celebration marking hip-hop’s 50th anniversary, reaffirming her connection to the culture.

On September 9, 2023, Harris welcomed some of hip-hop’s pioneers and stars, including Common, Jeezy, MC Lyte, and Roxanne Shante, to the vice presidential residence for the event.

ICYMI, Hip-hop’s 50th anniversary, was widely celebrated in 2023, traces its origins to an August 11, 1973 back-to-school party in the Bronx, where DJ Kool Herc first introduced the genre’s signature sound. Reflecting on the significance of hip-hop, Harris remarked, “Hip-hop is the ultimate American art form” and that it “shapes every aspect of America’s popular culture.” She emphasized, “Hip-hop culture is American culture.”

Harris who has been vocal about her respect and love for Hip Hop, also acknowledged the genre’s global impact, its role in social and racial justice movements, and its influence as a multibillion-dollar industry built on generations of artistic expression.

Quoting Public Enemy’s Chuck D, she said rap serves as “Black America’s CNN,” adding, “It has always channeled the voices of the people. It tells the stories that don’t make the news.”

That part.

That 2023 celebration featured performances and was a collaboration with the Recording Academy’s Black Music Collective and Live Nation Urban. Harris’s husband, Doug Emhoff, also embraced the spirit of the event, declaring, “This is a hip-hop household!”

While the celebration underscored Harris’s connection to the genre, the event highlighted the lasting impact of hip-hop on both American and global culture.

Curious. What did Trump do to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Hip Hop? We’ll wait …