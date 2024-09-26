Russell Westbrook Unveils Renovated Westbrook Academy Campus in South Gate

NBA star and philanthropist Russell Westbrook celebrated the grand opening of the newly renovated Westbrook Academy campus in South Gate, marking a major milestone in his mission to provide educational opportunities for local students. The ribbon-cutting ceremony showcased the academy’s expanded facilities, which are part of Westbrook’s ongoing efforts to empower youth through education.

Operated by the LA Promise Fund, Westbrook Academy offers a world-class education to students in grades 6 through 12. It focuses on developing future Academic Achievers, Athletes, Artists, and Activists. The new campus features modern classrooms, science labs, a film studio, a library, student lounges, and wellness centers designed to support academic and personal growth.

During the ceremony, Westbrook expressed his passion for uplifting the community: “Education is key to unlocking opportunity. This Academy is a place where dreams can be nurtured, and leaders can be made.” The new facility follows years of the academy operating from temporary locations in South Los Angeles.

The campus includes Legacy Rooms, sponsored by Westbrook and various partners, and murals inspired by figures like Rosa Parks and Kobe Bryant. These spaces are designed to encourage students through mentorship and collaborative learning.

South Gate Mayor Gil Hurtado praised the academy’s positive impact, saying, “We have the responsibility and honor of ensuring the proper infrastructure for education to create a safe environment for learning for the students in our area.”

For more information about Westbrook Academy or enrollment, visit westbrookacademy.org.