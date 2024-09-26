Cardi B and Offset are unfortunately getting messier by the minute with their contentious divorce spilling out into social media.

The Bodak Yellow rapper publicly expressed regret over her marriage to Offset, adding fuel to the already heated situation between the two as they head for their second divorce. During a series of Instagram Live sessions on Wednesday night, the rapper made candid remarks about her relationship with Offset, hinting at ongoing tensions while she was in France for Paris Fashion Week.

Now let’s be clear, Cardi didn’t directly name Offset, Cardi’s comments were clearly aimed at her estranged husband. She accused him of trying to make her jealous by flaunting his interactions with other women. In the livestream, she bluntly stated, “I’m too much woman for you. … And I’ve always been too good for you.”

Cardi B goes off on Offset in a series of Instagram Lives. pic.twitter.com/qp6SvpPSID — XXL Magazine (@XXL) September 26, 2024

Cardi is clearly eflecting on the past. “Nothing surprises me anymore. You’ve done it all, so I don’t care,” Cardi said. Despite the harsh words about Offset, she expressed no regret about the family they created together. “Thank you for my kids, though. All three of them, I don’t regret none of them. But I regret you. I don’t regret my kids; you’re a good daddy. You’re all right.”

OFFSET is threatening to take CARDI B for everything she has in COURT & ACCUSES CARDI B of HAVING S*X WHILE PREGNANT now THIS IS HOW U DO A ROLLOUT!!!! pic.twitter.com/Rgca5fp6aH — MR TEA SPILLER (@MSpiller46821) September 26, 2024

Get this, Cardi addressed the rumors that she might wish harm on Offset, but quickly dismissed them, saying, “I don’t want you dead because … my kids love you down. So I would never do that. And I really follow street codes.”

Cardi B is so realllllll pic.twitter.com/2fdpqcae71 — Nikitaaaa🏵️. (@NikkiKitanaii) September 26, 2024

ICYMI, the couple’s tumultuous relationship has been well-documented. Cardi B and Offset tied the knot in 2017 and share three children: Kulture, 6, Wave, 3, and a newborn. Their rocky marriage has been marked by allegations of infidelity and multiple breakups. Cardi first filed for divorce in 2020, though they later reconciled. Recently, however, news of their third child came out just as Cardi announced yet another split.

What’s more, Offset, for his part, has responded to Cardi’s livestreams. According to screenshots shared on social media, he accused her of cheating on him while she was pregnant. Cardi denied these accusations but expressed frustration over having to take their private issues public, saying she didn’t want to “turn off” potential future partners but felt compelled to speak out because Offset was being “messy” and “petty.” She added, “Let’s go lick for lick. Let’s go round for round. Let’s go hit for hit. I told you: Leave me … alone.”

Here’s where it gets real messy. As their divorce proceedings move forward, Cardi claimed that Offset has been trying to “threaten” her by going after what she has worked hard for, indicating a battle over assets. “Now we’re going to court war, right?” she said.

Despite their volatile disputes, the pair had recently reunited earlier this month to celebrate their son Wave’s birthday, sparking rumors of reconciliation. However, it now seems their relationship is once again on shaky ground.

We are not picking any sides on this one… We just hope they can work things out for the good of their health, careers and most importantly their kids.