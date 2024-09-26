NBA Finals MVP and Boston Celtics champion Jaylen Brown has officially launched his debut performance brand, 741, marking a new chapter in his career. In a bold move, Brown turned down over $50 million in endorsement deals from major sneaker companies to pursue full ownership and creative control of his brand. Available for pre-order at www.741performance.com, products will be on sale online and at select retailers starting October 22, 2024.

The name 741 holds deep personal meaning for Brown, connected to the spiritual significance of the numbers 7, 4, and 1—representing awakening, hard work, and new beginnings. Brown’s decision to start his brand reflects his belief in independence and creativity. “741 is more than just a sneaker brand—it’s a statement about independence, creativity, and ownership,” he explains.

Brown’s goals for 741 are groundbreaking. The brand is committed to creating high-performance, affordable products without compromising design. It also introduces a new economic model for athletes, granting them more control over their brands. Additionally, 741 is focused on creating career opportunities for aspiring professionals from underserved communities, furthering Brown’s vision of empowering the next generation.

Advertisement

Inspired by Kobe Bryant’s dream of launching his independent sneaker line, Brown is determined to build a legacy beyond basketball. “Kobe’s journey taught me about being fearless,” Brown says. With 741, he plans to revolutionize athlete endorsements by giving athletes more creative freedom and financial control.

Jaylen Brown’s 741 is more than a brand—it’s a movement focused on independence, accessibility, and creating opportunities for underrepresented communities. His vision will undoubtedly reshape the sneaker industry and inspire future athletes.