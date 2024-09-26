Catalina Fragoso (left), David Becker (right) NBAE via Getty Images

After sweeping their first-round series, the New York Liberty and Las Vegas Aces are set for a 2023 WNBA Finals rematch in the semifinals. The best-of-five series kicks off Saturday in Brooklyn (time and TV details TBD). Here’s a breakdown of how these powerhouses got here:

Sabrina Ionescu erupted for a Playoff career-high 36 points, with 12 coming in the 4th quarter to help the Liberty pull away from the Atlanta Dream. Ionescu added nine assists and nailed five 3-pointers. Jonquel Jones chipped in a double-double with 20 points and 13 rebounds.

Ionescu’s 36 points tied Cappie Pondexter’s Liberty record for most points in a Playoff game, which also came against the Dream in 2010. She became only the third player, along with Pondexter and Angel McCoughtry, to post 35+ points and 5+ assists in a Playoff game.

Kelsey Plum dropped 29 points, shooting 11-15 from the field, while A’ja Wilson posted 24 points, 13 rebounds, and two blocks. Their performances propelled the defending champions past the Seattle Storm.

The Storm had the largest win improvement from 2023 (11-29) to 2024 (25-15). Despite strong performances from Gabby Williams (20 pts), Nneka Ogwumike (16 pts, 10 reb), and Skylar Diggins-Smith (13 pts, 10 ast), Seattle couldn’t recover from a slow start.