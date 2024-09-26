Today, G.O.A.T. Fuel has announced that New York Giants outside linebacker, Kayvon Thibodeaux, has joined the G.O.A.T. Fuel team as a brand investor and ambassador. This news follows the brand’s announcement unveiled earlier this month of fellow NFL stars Breece Hall (New York Jets), Will Anderson Jr. (Houston Texans), and Terrion Arnold (Detroit Lions) joining the brand as G.O.A.T. Fuel’s newest lineup of brand ambassadors.

“Bringing Kayvon on as an investor is a continuation of our brand’s commitment to offering investment opportunities to young athletes,” said Co-Founder and Pro Football Hall of Famer, Jerry Rice. “Kayvon exhibits a desire to be the best both on and off the field which aligns with our core values here at G.O.A.T. Fuel and is going to help us reach new heights along with our NFL brand ambassadors.”

The move marks a pivotal moment for G.O.A.T. Fuel as it continues to not only expand its roster of athlete ambassadors but forge new pathways for professional athletes to grow their economic autonomy beyond sports. The dual ambassador and investor nature of today’s deal challenges the industry’s status quo of one-dimensional representation deals. Thibodeaux’s investment also underscores G.O.A.T. Fuel’s goals to expand its athletic investor pool in the coming years and become a leading entity supporting players looking to diversify their entrepreneurial portfolios.

“I am honored to join the G.O.A.T. Fuel family as an investor,” said Kayvon Thibodeaux, New York Giants OLB. “Jerry’s incredible legacy and Jaqui’s sharp entrepreneurial mind have shaped the success of their business and were standout qualities that inspired me to invest in the brand.”