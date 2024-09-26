Chris Marion/NBAE via Getty Images



The Connecticut Sun secured an 87-81 victory over the Indiana Fever in Game 2, sweeping the series and advancing to the WNBA Semifinals. Connecticut closed the game on a decisive 12-4 run, punctuated by Marina Mabrey’s clutch three-pointer with 46 seconds left. Alyssa Thomas delivered a standout performance, following up her Game 1 triple-double with 19 points and 13 assists.

The Sun continue their impressive playoff streak, marking their sixth consecutive trip to the Semifinals. Connecticut has reached the WNBA Finals twice during this span and four times in franchise history, though they are still pursuing their first championship.

Indiana’s Caitlin Clark made history, becoming the first rookie and the youngest player (22 years, 247 days) to post at least 25 points, five rebounds, and five assists in a playoff game, finishing with 25 points, six rebounds, and nine assists. Teammate Aliyah Boston added 16 points and 19 rebounds in the Fever’s 2024 season finale.

Advertisement