Looks justice was served in the murder of Young Dolph. Accused gunman Justin Johnson has just been found guilty of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and illegal possession of a firearm in connection with the death of Memphis rapper Young Dolph (Adolph Thornton Jr.).

A jury deliberated for just under four hours, Johnson was immediately sentenced to life in prison.

They move fast in Memphis, sheesh.

Get this, the trial lasted only four days, with testimony, closing arguments, and evidence presented by both sides. Johnson did not testify in his own defense. Key testimony came from Cornelius Smith, also charged with Dolph’s murder, who admitted to the killing and testified against Johnson. Shelby County Deputy District Attorney Paul Hagerman presented video and photo evidence that tied Johnson to the crime, showing him at key locations before and after the murder.

What’s more, District Attorney Steve Mulroy emphasized the significance of the case, stating, “Every murder’s a tragedy, and we take them all seriously. This one generated extra public interest because Young Dolph was a prominent and beloved member of the community.”

As for the defense, led by attorney Luke Evans, they argued that Johnson was not responsible for the crime, saying, “He didn’t kill Adolph Thornton Jr. He didn’t conspire to kill Adolph Thornton Jr. And he wasn’t the man holding the pistol in the Makeda video.” Despite these arguments, the jury sided with the prosecution.

Interestingly, Assistant District Attorney Irris Williams highlighted the challenge of hiding evidence in today’s world during closing arguments, stating, “It’s not 1981 anymore… It’s hard to keep a secret. It’s hard to hide who you’re talking to. It’s harder to hide your actions. And it’s even harder to hide who you know.”

Johnson’s defense attempted to no avail to have the case dismissed, arguing that the state had not provided enough evidence, especially regarding the conspiracy charge. However, the judge denied the motion.

While Johnson’s co-defendants Cornelius Smith and Hernandez Govan are also implicated, Govan, who is accused of ordering the hit, did not testify during the trial. Another suspect, Jermarcus Johnson, Justin Johnson’s half-brother, had previously pleaded guilty to accessory charges and testified against him.

Just dark all around and hopefully Dolph’s family can have some sense of peace now that the sentence was swiftly handed down.

Young Dolph was fatally shot on November 17, 2021, while buying cookies at Makeda’s Cookies in Memphis. Two men fired shots into the store from a stolen Mercedes-Benz, with video footage leading to their arrest.