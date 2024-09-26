TikTok to Shut Down Music Streaming App by End of November

TikTok announced Tuesday that it will discontinue its music-streaming platform, TikTok Music, on November 28. The app, originally designed to compete with industry giants such as Apple Music, Amazon Music, and Spotify, will no longer be available to users after that date.

TikTok is urging current users of the music-streaming service to transfer their playlists to other platforms before the deadline of October 28 to avoid losing their curated music collections. While TikTok Music will close, the social media company will not exit the music scene entirely.

TikTok will continue collaborating with other streaming services through its “Add to Music App” feature. Launched last year, this function allows TikTok users to save songs they discover on the app to playlists on their preferred music platform.

The decision to shut down TikTok Music signals a shift in strategy for the social media giant, as it chooses to focus on integrating existing services rather than building its own. TikTok’s partnerships with Apple Music, Amazon Music, and Spotify will likely expand as the “Add to Music App” feature becomes a key offering for users who enjoy discovering music on the platform.